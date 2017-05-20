Golden alert issued for missing Elizabethtown woman

Melissa Emerick

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A Golden Alert has been issued for an Elizabethtown woman missing since Friday, according to officials.

Melissa Emerick, 27, was last seen leaving her residence in the 100 block of College Street Road around 7 p.m.

Officials say Emerick is a ward of the state and she told her caregiver she was going to take out the trash. The caregiver told police Emerick was carrying two trash bags full of clothes as she walked out the door.

The caregiver said it was suspicious, so she followed Emerick into the parking lot.

She told police that Emerick got into a red SUV, possibly a Dodge or Chevrolet, operated by an unknown white male with brown hair and a beard.

The vehicle then left the residence headed northbound on U.S. 62.

Officials say Emerick is an insulin dependent diabetic that needs her medicine three times daily. She left the residence without her medication.

Emerick was las seen wearing blue jeans, a light green shirt and green high-top tennis shoes.

She’s described as a black female, around 5-feet-5-inches tall, weighing 220-pounds, with brown hair and eyes.

If you’ve seen her, you are asked to call Elizabethtown Police at (270) 765-4125.

© 2017 WHAS-TV