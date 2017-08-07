Golden Alert issued for 64-year-old Althea Sinnott

Althea Sinnott

Louisville, KY (WHAS11) - A Golden Alert has been issued for a 64-year-old woman who may have memory or mental impairment.

According to MetroSafe, Althea Sinnott was last seen on Sunday in the vicinity of Ashlawn Drive at around Noon in southwest Louisville.

Sinnott was last seen wearing a purple jacket, orange shirt, black pants with an orange stripe and flip flops.

She may be in or heading to the New Albany area.

If you see her or know of her whereabouts, you are urged to call 911.

