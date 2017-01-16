WHAS
Golden Alert issued for 25-year-old woman

WHAS11.com Staff , WHAS 4:45 PM. EST January 16, 2017

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – A Golden Alert was issued for a 25-year-old woman on Jan. 16.

Regina Lashana Williams was last seen in the vicinity of the 1820 block of Greenwood Avenue, in the California neighborhood, on Jan. 4 at 9:30 a.m.

Williams is 5’2” and weighs 105 pounds.

MetroSafe says she was last seen wearing a black and red jacket, jeans and black boots.

MetroSafe said Williams may have memory or mental impairment. They say she is known to frequent the north Dixie Highway area.

Anyone with additional information or has seen Williams should call 911.

(© 2017 WHAS)


