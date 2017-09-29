GOLDEN ALERT: 68-year-old man missing from Klondike neighborhood

Gary Frye

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – A Golden Alert was issued for a 68-year-old man who was last seen in the vicinity of 3802 Klondike Lane on Sept. 28.

Garry Frye was last seen in that area at noon.

Frye is 5’4” and is 150 lbs. He was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, blue flannel jacket, green baseball cap, and black shoes with white soles.

He may have memory or mental impairment.

Anyone who sees this person or has additional information should call 911.

