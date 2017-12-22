Gold coin discovered in Salvation Army Red Kettle in final days of the season

Salvation Army gold coin donation

Louisville, Ky. (WHAS11) - A one ounce Canadian gold coin worth approximately $1,320, was discovered in one of the Louisville Red Kettles last night as staff began their nightly counting of the days take.

The coin was apparently donated in a Red Kettle used at the Hubbards Lane Kroger location.

It’s not the first time a gold coin was gifted to the Louisville Red Kettles. One was given anonymously last year, as well, and often at least in a few locations throughout the U.S. during the Christmas season each year.

With the campaign set to conclude on December 23, Major Roy Williams says it’s always a wonderful surprise to find one and truly speaks to the generosity of the Louisville community. “It doesn’t happen often in Louisville, but when it does, it’s a true blessing.”

As of Thursday night, the Louisville Salvation Army sits at 99% of its $515,000 goal, and Major Williams is confident that not only will the goal be met, but also surpassed.

Funds raised during the campaign not only provide help to those in need during the holidays but also throughout the year.

