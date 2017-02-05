Glen Oaks neighbors unsettled by offensive vandalism

PROSPECT, Ky. (WHAS11) – The Glen Oaks community is usually quiet, filled with friendly neighbors and well-manicured lawns. But Sunday morning, the usual peace was disturbed with neighbors waking up to streaks of blue paint spelling out vulgar messages along Worthington Lane.

"We've been here for 22 years, well I've never seen anything like this before,” Dot Troje, a Glen Oaks resident, said.

“That was pretty surprising to me,” Pam Gersh, who lives in an adjoining neighborhood, said.

For Gersh, the messages may not have necessarily been sprayed in her neighborhood, but the messages, some which contain homophobic language, hit close to home.

"We do have a gay family member, but it's also important to note that if one person is bullied or loses their civil rights, then it affects all of,” she said.

For Ed Ryan, one of the messages was actually on his home. He said he discovered the message painted on his front wall in the afternoon when he was coming home from church.

"When I got back, I guess around 1 o'clock, that's when I saw the sign,” he said.



"I don't understand it. I don't understand the mindset of the person who would do that,” Troje said. “I wouldn't trust them.”

Ryan and others, including the Glen Oaks Homeowners Association, have contacted local law enforcement, which is investigating the vandalism. Many neighbors suspect the act is a prank carried out by teens, but Ryan and others hope they are found and held responsible.

"They know who they are and it's just a shame that our society has degenerated into something like this that kids could do something like this,” he said.



"And if it is teenagers, those teenagers grow into adults, so you really need to teach them that this is not okay,” Gersh said.

The president of the homeowners association tells WHAS11 two of the signs that were vandalized were only recently installed and could cost around $6,000 to replace. He said the HOA is looking at other cheaper alternatives, like finding a cleaner.

(© 2017 WHAS)