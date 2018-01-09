Close Give the gift of gold this holiday season. Red Gold, that is. WHAS 12:45 PM. EST January 09, 2018 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST For this recipe and more, visit redgold.com © 2018 WHAS-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Inside the chaos: Police release Las Vegas body cam footage UofL coaches stand behind Tom Jurich Tyra named acting Athletic Director at UofL FEMA takes back thousands in hurricane aid money City's one step closer to soccer stadium reality Indiana police officer fires at actor First Alert StormTeam: Wednesday Outlook Long-time Shelbyville store closing up shop Shooting survivors want more than prayers for Las Vegas UofL goes forward with process to fire Pitino More Stories Louisville Water Co. aims to keep kids in classrooms… Jan. 9, 2018, 12:05 p.m. 5 killed by mudslides in California deluge Jan. 9, 2018, 10:48 a.m. Female worker recounts sexual harassment at Indi's… Jan. 8, 2018, 11:34 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs