Girl Scouts encourages troops to 'Stand Beside Her'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Girl Scouts of Kentuckiana is working to give back to the community while learning an important lesson along the way.

Sunday, the organization kicked off a nationwide initiative called “Stand Beside Her”.

The campaign is meant to encourage women and girls to stand together to create a better world.

The Girl Scouts of Kentuckiana collected donations including toiletries and personal items while participating in hands-on confidence building activities to earn their patch.

All donations from the event will go directly to the Healing Place.

Despite the very chilly temperatures people were really dedicated to this initiative and wanting to support the Healing Place. We actually have a bench behind us. All of the girls put hearts on it and that will be given to the Healing Place as a sign of support for the organization,” Meredith Drenzo said.

For those who would like to donate, you can drop off toiletries and hygiene items at any Girl Scouts of Kentuckiana office until Nov. 1.

