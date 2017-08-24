Getting lucky in Kentucky: Louisville store sells winning $50,000 Powerball ticket

Circle K (Photo: WHAS11)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- One Louisville convenient store may be the new lucky lottery spot. Circle K on Old 3rd Street Road sold a $50,000 winning Powerball ticket Wednesday night.

A woman from Massachusetts won the $758.7 million Powerball jackpot. But in Kentucky, five people are taking home $50,000 from their tickets, and one of those tickets was sold in Louisville.

Inside the winning Circle K customer service is a priority. They say it’s just the way they do business.

Sean Myers said Wednesday night was just another night, except for one difference. It was drawing night and the Powerball jackpot was at a near record high.

"We had to make one line the lottery line and another line to sell product,” Myers said.

Myers said he asked everyone who came up to his register if they wanted to buy a ticket.

He said, "I like when my people win money- it makes for a good day for everybody."

He estimates he sold nearly 500 tickets during his 8-hour shift. One of those tickets was a winner.

"I’ve always wanted to sell a high winner just so that I can have that person be happy because when you're selling 500 tickets in a day you want one of them to be a winner,” Myers said.

Assistant manager Dawn Clark was one of the first to find out about the sale.

"We was too happy, all of us. We was high fiving each other. It was pretty awesome,” she said.

Clark said it’s the first time the store has sold a Powerball ticket with winnings this high.

"The lottery board called us and then they came in and started taking pictures and went on the camera to find out who the person might have been,” Clark said.

They think they know who the winner is and the lottery board is working to contact her.

As for the store... they're now cashing out the smaller wins and soaking up their new victory.

"Were the winning store right now so- that's exciting,” Clark said.

The other four stores that sold winning tickets in Kentucky were sold in Simpsonville, Mt. Sterling, Winchester and Lexington.

