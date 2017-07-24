Getting kids on good sleep routine in time for school

(Photo: Siri Stafford, This content is subject to copyright.)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Parents it’s crunch time to get your kids back into a routine for school.

This means figuring out a bedtime routine so your kids get enough sleep.

The best time to start adjusting bedtimes is at least two weeks before school starts.

Adjust bedtime by 15 minutes each night or every other night until your child is at their desired bedtime for a few nights.

Most children need 9 to 10 hours of sleep.

When you are structuring bedtime, here are some things you can do to make that transition easier:

Disconnect from electronics – phones, TV, iPads, computers about 1 to an hour and a half before bed.

Make sure you have a set bath schedule.

Pick a calming book to read together.

Try a white noise machine, to help cover up the sounds in the house if you have older kids that aren't going to bed at the same time as younger kids.

