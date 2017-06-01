Get your zen on at Slugger Field June 4

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS 11) – Take me out to the yoga mat and take me out to the game. It's a remix of the classic song that you can sing this Sunday at Yoga Day at Slugger Field.

It's a first for the park and offers you the chance to take a class before catching the baseball game. This is just one of many classes put on by Soul Cleanse Yoga in fun, unique spots around the city.

“Really, it’s just trying to cultivate a community where all people can do yoga. It’s affordable. It’s a non-intimidating environment, and it’s just fun,” Soul Cleanse Yoga founder Ashley Baldwin said. “The numbers are completely growing of practitioners of yoga. We started these events last year, and I would say the numbers have tripled.”

The class starts at 4:00 Sunday afternoon on the Overlook Deck, with the game following at 6:05 p.m. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased here: http://ow.ly/R8Aw30cdNZo

Soul Cleanse Yoga is also hosting a festival July 30.

“It’s going to be an entire day dedicated to just deepening your practice. There will be food, art, and tons of vendors. Your ticket also includes a vegan lunch to V-Grits,” Baldwin said.

For more information on the festival, check out https://www.soulcleansefestival.com/

