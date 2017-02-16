Get round trip service to Tailspin Ale Fest

Tailspin Ale Fest at Bowman Field (Photo: WHAS11)

(The Courier-Journal)--If you're headed to the Tailspin Ale Fest at Bowman Field this weekend, you might want to jump on a bus.

For $10, you get a roundtrip ride from one of the following locations: Liquor Barn in Middletown and Hurstbourne: Drake's Paddock Shops: Mellow Mushroom in St. Matthews and Highlands: and New Albanian Brewery's Bank St. location. Bus vouchers include a small appetizer and pint or pint equivalent at each location.

Buses depart between 1:30 and 3 p.m. from each location to take you to the Ale Fest, with multiple runs for each location. All routes are nonstop.

Spots are limited for each location so book your ticket at http://tailspinalefest.com/dd-information/getting-here/.

Tickets to Tailespin Ale Fest are sold separately starting at $45 at http://tailspinalefest.com.

Designated driver tickets to the festival are $15 and are available only online. These tickets only include admission to the event. Complimentary water will be available to everyone and coffee, while supplies last.

The 2017 Tailspin Ale Fest includes over 250 American craft beers from more than 70 breweries in a WWII Era airplane hangar. The VIP party begins at 2 p.m. and general admission begins at 3 p.m. The event benefits Dare to Care Food Bank and runs until 7 p.m.

The Courier-Journal