Get free breakfast at the Jefferson Commons Chick-fil-A on Thursdays!

WHAS 9:01 AM. EST January 11, 2017

Louisville, KY -- Every Thursday in January-February of 2017 is "Free Breakfast Thursday" at the Jefferson Commons Chick-fil-A.

Starting on Jan. 5th, all you have to do is show up between 6 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. to get a free breakfast entree of the day.

Free Breakfast Thursdays ends on February 23rd.

Location:

Chick-fil-A at Jefferson Commons
4925 Outer Loop
Louisville, KY
Phone: (502) 969-5090

(© 2017 WHAS)


