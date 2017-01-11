Get free breakfast at the Jefferson Commons Chick-fil-A on Thursdays!

Chick-fil-A® Chicken Biscuit (Photo: chick-fil-a.com) (Photo: Delony, Douglas)

Louisville, KY -- Every Thursday in January-February of 2017 is "Free Breakfast Thursday" at the Jefferson Commons Chick-fil-A.

Starting on Jan. 5th, all you have to do is show up between 6 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. to get a free breakfast entree of the day.

Free Breakfast Thursdays ends on February 23rd.

Location:

Chick-fil-A at Jefferson Commons

4925 Outer Loop

Louisville, KY

Phone: (502) 969-5090

