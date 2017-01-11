Get free breakfast at the Jefferson Commons Chick-fil-A on Thursdays!

Louisville, KY -- Every Thursday in January-February of 2017 is "Free Breakfast Thursday" at the Jefferson Commons Chick-fil-A.
Starting on Jan. 5th, all you have to do is show up between 6 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. to get a free breakfast entree of the day.
Free Breakfast Thursdays ends on February 23rd.
Chick-fil-A at Jefferson Commons
4925 Outer Loop
Louisville, KY
Phone: (502) 969-5090
