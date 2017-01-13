GE union workers expected to vote on labor deal

General Electric (Photo: WHAS)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- GE Appliance Park workers are expected to make a big decision about their future as nearly 4,000 workers prepare to vote on a proposal that the company and union leaders tentatively agreed to on Monday.



The potential labor deal will preserve pay on different shifts, increase wages for lower paid workers and recognize seniority for job positions.

