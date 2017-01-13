GE union votes in favor of 4 year contract

GE jobs

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- After six months of back and forth negotiations, workers at GE's Appliance Park voted ‘yes’ on a proposed four-year labor contract.

The total count showed 79% of GE employees who voted saying yes, as opposed to the last vote, where 72% said a flat no.



“We can relax now, and know that we've got four years of kicking butts, trying to be the best, build the best product,” said Dana Crittendon, IUE-CWA Local 83761’s President.



The contract affects about 4,000 GE union employees, who will now receive a $2,500 ratification bonus this month, plus $0.30 an hour wage increases each year in January 2018 and 2019. It also offers a 10% wage increase to those working the night shift.



“It means a lot, that ten percent for a lot of them. For those working $15.51, it would be roughly $60 more on the week,” said Crittendon.



Crittendon said he's excited to see GE succeed under Haier, the company's new owner, and hopes Haier will recognize the drive of current GE employees.



“I'm so proud of our union members. They stepped up, showed the company that they're willing to work. They want to work and that's what we're out here for, to provide for our families,” he said.

General Electric also released this statement:

The IUE-CWA Local 83761 has informed us that their members have ratified the proposed contract with GE Appliances. The contract, which took close to six months of thoughtful negotiations by both the Union and the Company and was unanimously endorsed by the Union’s local and national leadership, is a solid plan that will provide good wages and benefits for our employees and makes critical changes to help better position Appliance Park in our hyper-competitive industry.

“We are thankful to our employees for their ongoing commitment to continuous improvement and supporting our customers,” said Eric Leef, chief negotiator and human resources manager for GE Appliances. “The vote to accept the contract is positive news for employees, Appliance Park, the Louisville community and our business.”

