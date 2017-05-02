GE announces possible moves at Appliance Park

A man is reflected on the black door of a General Electric (GE) refrigerator at a store selling electronics and appliances in Montebello, California on January 15, 2016. (FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: FREDERIC J. BROWN)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Today, GE Appliances announced two proposed actions for Appliance Park.

It was proposed that the Supplier Distribution Center (SDC) would move back to Appliance Park, after the fire in April 2015 destroyed Building 6 and forced the move to Shepherdsville. The SDC would be located in Building 2 which currently houses Zoneline, and Zoneline would be moved to another GE Appliances location.

About 140 employees would be displaced by the proposed actions, but they would be absorbed into other jobs in Appliance Park, causing no layoffs.

“The transportation time and distance from Derby’s Shepherdsville location to Appliance Park has created a number of logistics challenges and is why we want to regain the supply chain advantages of an on-site supplier distribution center,” said Bill Good, Vice President of Manufacturing at GE Appliances.

