GCCS hiring bus drivers, monitors

CLARK CO., Ind. (WHAS11) – The Greater Clark County School district is looking for school bus monitors and drivers.

The district will train anyone interested in driving, and help them acquire their commercial driver's license.

Starting pay for bus drivers is $15 an hour. They also receive full benefits.

Starting pay for bus monitors is $10 an hour.

