Close Garage fire reported in Bullitt Co. WHAS 10:05 PM. EST November 08, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST BULLITT CO., Ky. (WHAS11) – Bullitt Co. dispatchers confirm there is a garage fire on Bleemel Lane.Multiple people have reported hearing a loud noise in the area, compared to an explosion.Check back for updates to this story. © 2017 WHAS-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Inside the chaos: Police release Las Vegas body cam footage UofL coaches stand behind Tom Jurich Tyra named acting Athletic Director at UofL FEMA takes back thousands in hurricane aid money City's one step closer to soccer stadium reality Indiana police officer fires at actor First Alert StormTeam: Wednesday Outlook Long-time Shelbyville store closing up shop Shooting survivors want more than prayers for Las Vegas UofL goes forward with process to fire Pitino More Stories Head Start holds training for JCPS Board Nov. 8, 2017, 6:22 p.m. Impact of SRO's debated as arrests, assaults rise in schools Nov. 8, 2017, 6:14 p.m. Pitino attorney refutes claims indictment directly… Nov. 8, 2017, 5:21 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs