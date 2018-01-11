​Driver killed after hitting pedestrian bridge over Brown Station Way

A garbage truck driver was killed in a crash on Thursday, Jan. 11. (Photo: Sara Wagner, WHAS11 news)

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WHAS11) – The driver of a garbage truck was killed after hitting a pedestrian bridge on Thursday, Jan. 11, according to the Town of Clarksville.

The deadly crash happened on Brown Station Way.

Emergency crews are on the scene.

Cranes were brought in to help get the bridge off the roadway. A orkerw said they just repaired this bridge last summer.

Cranes brought in to help get bridge off the roadway. Worker tells us they just repaired this bridge last summer. @TownClarksville @WHAS11 pic.twitter.com/NezwnIBOjP — Sara Wagner (@WHAS11Sara) January 11, 2018

Neighbors in the area say drivers around the garbage truck tried to get him to stop after noticing his lift was still up.

The pedestrian crossing bridge over Brown Station Way is completely ripped off.

The Town of Clarksville says the road will be closed a while for clean-up, so avoid the area if possible.

On Twitter, the Town of Clarksville tweeted the truck belonged to Red Ball Recycling. That business operates out of Clarksville.

