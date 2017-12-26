Funeral for Okolona firefighter happening Wed.

Sgt. Jeff Kampschaefer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS 11)--Friends and family will say their final goodbyes to an Okolona fire sergeant who died.

Sergeant Jeff Kampschaefer died on December 20 of cancer.

Kampschaefer funeral will be at 11 a.m. at St. Paul Catholic Church.

The funeral home is next to the Dixie Manor Shopping Center on Dixie Highway.

The burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery on Newburg Road.

© 2017 WHAS-TV