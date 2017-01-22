WHAS
Close
Weather Alert 3 weather alerts
Close

Funeral for Milton Metz to be held today

WHAS11 Staff , WHAS 6:09 AM. EST January 22, 2017

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- A pioneer on WHAS11 radio and TV will be laid to rest today.
Milton Metz died earlier this month at the age of 95.

Metz became one of this area's most recognized personalities, first appearing on WHAS radio in 1946.

He then helped put channel 11 on the air.

His son, Perry, tells us there will be a memorial service at The Temple on Brownsboro Road beginning at 2 p.m.

(© 2017 WHAS)

WHAS

WHAS legend Milton Metz dies at 95

WHAS

Remembering Louisville broadcast pioneer Milton Metz

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories