Funeral for Milton Metz to be held today

(Photo: WHAS)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- A pioneer on WHAS11 radio and TV will be laid to rest today.

Milton Metz died earlier this month at the age of 95.



Metz became one of this area's most recognized personalities, first appearing on WHAS radio in 1946.



He then helped put channel 11 on the air.

His son, Perry, tells us there will be a memorial service at The Temple on Brownsboro Road beginning at 2 p.m.

(© 2017 WHAS)