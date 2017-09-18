Funeral arrangements set for fire sergeant who lost battle with cancer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Funeral arrangements have been set for a Louisville Fire sergeant who lost his battle with cancer over the weekend.

Officials say a Bunting Ceremony will take place at Engine 6 Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. A flag lowering at the station will take place to honor Sgt. Timothy Groft.

Groft, a 15-year Louisville Fire Department veteran, died after his year-long battle with cancer.

Visitation for Groft will take place at Ratterman’s Funeral Home at 7336 Southside Drive at 2 p.m. until 8 p.m. Wednesday. Officials say the division will maintain a casket vigil.

His funeral, with full Line of Duty Death Honors, will take place at 11 a.m. at the Iroquois Amphitheater on Thursday. Groft will be buried at Calvary Cemetery.

