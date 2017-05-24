Funeral arrangements set for 7-year-old shot, killed by stray bullet

Dequante Hobbs (Photo: Family photo of Dequante Hobbs)

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – The funeral arrangements for a Louisville 7-year-old who was shot by a stray bullet on Sunday, May 21, have been arranged.

Dequante Hobbs was shot when he was eating a snack, in his home, while playing on his tablet Sunday in the Russell neighborhood.

Hobbs’ funeral visitation will be on Friday from 6-8 p.m. at GC Williams Funeral Home. His funeral will be on Saturday at 10 a.m. at Kingdom Fellowship Church.

The Louisville Metro Police Department says a fight happened behind the Hobbs’ home. It was during the fight a gun was pulled out and shots were fired.

Hobbs’ mother and grandmother were home at the time he was shot. Hobbs was transported to University Hospital after the shooting where he later died.

The family says the public is invited to attend the visitation or the funeral service.

