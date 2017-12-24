Funeral arrangements for Sgt. Jeff Kampschaefer announced

Sgt. Jeff Kampschaefer

Louisville, Ky. (WHAS11) - Funeral arrangements for Sargent Jeff Kampschaefer, who passed away earlier this week after his battle with Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

Visitation will be Tuesday, December 26 from noon until 8 p.m. at the Owen Funeral Home on Dixie Highway.

The funeral mass will be held Wednesday, December 27 at 11 a.m. at St. Paul Catholic Curch. The church is located on St. Paul Church Road, next to the Dixie Manor Shopping Center. The burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery on Newburg Road.

The Okolona Fire Department would like to remind the public in these areas to expect heavy traffic congestion from other emergency service agencies paying their respect.

