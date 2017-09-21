Funds needed to raze Old Cardinal Stadium

Old Cardinal Stadium (Photo: WHAS11)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A multipurpose agriplex could soon be built in place of the old Cardinal Stadium at the Kentucky Exposition Center.

Mark Lynn with the Kentucky Venues Board said the board will ask the Kentucky General Assembly for funds to raze the stadium, which has become a safety hazard. Parts of the mostly vacant stadium have already been demolished.

According to Lynn, demolishing the stadium would cost between $4,000,000 and $5,000,000.

