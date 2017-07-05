WHAS
Close
Weather Alert Special Weather Statement
Close

Fundraising drive begins to make Indiana trail system safer

Associated Press , WHAS 12:00 PM. EDT July 05, 2017

DELPHI, Ind. (AP) - A fundraising drive has begun to help pay for security improvements and other upgrades along a northern Indiana recreation trail where two teenagers were killed nearly five months ago.

The campaign launched Wednesday aims to raise $50,000 by Aug. 30 to improve the 10-mile network of the Delphi Historic Trails. If the campaign reaches its goal, it'll be eligible for a matching donation from the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority.

The Delphi Trail Safety Task force will use the money to install lighting, cameras, informational kiosks and public Wi-Fi at certain points along the trail. Trail markers will also be built every tenth of a mile.

In February, 13-year-old Abigail Williams and 14-year-old Liberty German were killed while walking on the trails. The attack remains unsolved.

© 2017 Associated Press

WHAS

NFL forces Dale Earnhardt Jr., team to scrap Philadelphia Eagles car

WHAS

Grandfather of killed Delphi teen: 'Will never heal'

WHAS

FBI seeks tips on changes in behavior to help catch Delphi murder suspect

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories