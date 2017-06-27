Fundraiser underway Friday for family of paralyzed teen

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A fundraiser will be held Friday for a teenager who suddenly experienced paralysis last month.

Shane Roof, 14, is still recovering at Frazier Rehab.

He recently felt sick while cutting grass and eventually wasn’t able to move his arms or legs.

A silent auction and bake sale will be held at the Republic Plaza lobby at the corner of 7th and Market Streets from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

All proceeds will go to the family.

