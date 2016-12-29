Fundraiser held for victim killed in night club shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Friends and the Louisville community were stepping up to help tonight after a nightclub shooting left one man dead.



Monquel Ligon, 22, was one of two people shot at Vybe Nightclub off West Broadway early Monday morning. He later died at the hospital. Ligon left behind his mother and his three sons.



Hs mother set up a GoFundMe to raise money for his funeral costs, but thanks to the community, the costs will be a little easier.

La Shay Cooper-Edison says she heard about the shooting and wanted to help the family in any way she could. Tonight, she set up a fundraiser at Family Ties of Louisville and said it was a huge success.

“My heart went out to the family when I heard about the situation and being a mother of boys, young black males myself, and everything that's going on in the city it's just important to reach out and l say you know my hearts are open to you,” Cooper-Edison said.



The other person injured in the shooting is recovering.

Police have not made any arrests... if you have any information, call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.