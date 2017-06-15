Fun summer camps offered by Portland Museum

LOUISVILLE, KY. (WHAS 11) --If your kids are getting stir crazy this summer, the Portland Museum has some great summer camps they attend.

The iRead Camp helps students stop summer brain drain, and the Preservation Camp teaches children about techniques that are being used to study and restore Louisville’s history.

GMK’s Jonathan Wahl sat in on the first round of the iRead Camp.

“We want to make sure that we’re giving them different reading strategies, different skills that they can continue to learn and actually take into the next school year. A lot of kids over the summer, stop reading, so they could be at a certain level by the end of the school year, and by the beginning of that next school year, could drop dramatically,” explained Takisha Neeley who teaches the summer camp at the Portland Museum. She’s teaching children to do more than read words.

“Comprehension is key. You can read really well, but if you don’t comprehend it, it hurts you.”

Students in the summer camp get to study different books, do fun activities, and even get a snack time. Takisha says keeping your brain active through reading can take you far.

“To be able to see them start at one point and make it to another point, it’s just amazing, so to be able to have them here, and give them different things that they can use, from now, all the way up until college, this is just, awesome.”

Skills she’s helping stay fresh all through the summer.

“Read, read, read. As long as parents are pushing their kids and making sure they’re reading, they will see a dramatic change. So just make sure you’re reading, don’t stop reading, and if they’re interested, I’ll love to have them here at the camp,” said Takisha.

