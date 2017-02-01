Friends honor man killed after alleged drunk driver plows into crowd

Friends honor Stacy Walker, who was killed by a drunk driver.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- It's never easy letting go after losing someone special. For friends of Stacy Walker, their emotions show that may be the hardest part.

"I'm still devastated from it. It's been unreal," said Jonathon Brown.

Sunday morning, Walker and friend Jennie Burton were killed when LMPD says Chad Erdley drove into a taco truck, a popular late night weekend hangout on S. 3rd Street (Old Third) in south Louisville. A crowd was outside standing around the truck. Seven others were injured in the crash.

Walker's friends returned to the scene with flowers and a cross to remember their friend and roommate.

"He was the definition of a standup guy. He would do anything for anybody he looked at as a friend," Brown said.

LMPD says Erdley admitted to drinking and smoking marijuana before the crash. Court documents show a lengthy criminal history including other DUI charges. His last trouble with the law was in 2008.

"It's a horrible accident. I'm sure he didn't do it on purpose but he got behind the wheel on purpose," said Walker's former girlfriend Amanda Merideth.

A group of friends is now choosing to remember how Walker lived and not by the way he died.

"I've been amazed how many people this has brought together as unfortunate as it is," Brown said.

