Frenchman wins Kosair Classic Car Auction

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- The winner of the Kosair Classic Car Auction doesn't call Louisville home, but boy is the Frenchman singing this country's praises tonight.

Olivier Hassan says he first heard about the contest last year when he was in Nashville for a classic car event.



Hassan bought two, $10 raffle tickets and found out from a voicemail in November he was the winner. Today he was in Louisville to pick up the 1957 Chevy.



He says winning was great, but supporting a good cause like Kosair Charities is even better.

“It’s not me, the father, who wins the car but Ethan, the child. Kosair Charity works for the child and I think it’s incredible,” Hassan said.



Hassan says the car will primarily be for his son when he turns 18. The big obstacle now? Shipping it back to France.

