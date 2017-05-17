Free Turf Concert Series set for Kentucky State Fair

2017 Kentucky State Fair

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – The Kentucky State Fair Turf Concert Series is set for those who are looking to enjoy some free music.

The series runs from August 17-26 and on Aug. 27. You will need to pay fair admission to get to the concert held at Cardinal Stadium.

The concert lineup includes:

THURSDAY, Aug. 17

“Elvis Extravaganza” Tribute to the King; plus a tribute to “The Staller Brothers”

FRIDAY, Aug. 18

Ginuwine and Tony! Toni! Toné!

SATURDAY, Aug. 19

Blues Traveler

SUNDAY, Aug. 20

The Oak Ridge Boys with Alaska & Madi

MONDAY, Aug. 21

Zach Williams and For King & Country

TUESDAY, Aug. 22

Happy Together Tour 2017

WEDNESDAY, Aug. 23

Whiskey Jam

THURSDAY, Aug. 24

Fairenheit 17 featuring Ben Sollee

FRIDAY, Aug. 25

EASTON CORBIN with JD Shelburne

SATURDAY, Aug. 26

Theory of a Deadman with Goldy Locks

SUNDAY, Aug. 27

Matthew West, Colton Dixon, Hawk Nelson and Sarah Reeves

All of the concerts start at 8 p.m., except for Aug. 27. That concert starts at 4 p.m.

There is seating on the field at the Cardinal Stadium but it is first-come-first-serve basis.

More details about each concert can be found by clicking here.





© 2017 WHAS-TV