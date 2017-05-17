Free Turf Concert Series set for Kentucky State Fair

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – The Kentucky State Fair Turf Concert Series is set for those who are looking to enjoy some free music.
The series runs from August 17-26 and on Aug. 27. You will need to pay fair admission to get to the concert held at Cardinal Stadium.
The concert lineup includes:
THURSDAY, Aug. 17
“Elvis Extravaganza” Tribute to the King; plus a tribute to “The Staller Brothers”
FRIDAY, Aug. 18
Ginuwine and Tony! Toni! Toné!
SATURDAY, Aug. 19
Blues Traveler
SUNDAY, Aug. 20
The Oak Ridge Boys with Alaska & Madi
MONDAY, Aug. 21
Zach Williams and For King & Country
TUESDAY, Aug. 22
Happy Together Tour 2017
WEDNESDAY, Aug. 23
Whiskey Jam
THURSDAY, Aug. 24
Fairenheit 17 featuring Ben Sollee
FRIDAY, Aug. 25
EASTON CORBIN with JD Shelburne
SATURDAY, Aug. 26
Theory of a Deadman with Goldy Locks
SUNDAY, Aug. 27
Matthew West, Colton Dixon, Hawk Nelson and Sarah Reeves
All of the concerts start at 8 p.m., except for Aug. 27. That concert starts at 4 p.m.
There is seating on the field at the Cardinal Stadium but it is first-come-first-serve basis.
More details about each concert can be found by clicking here.
© 2017 WHAS-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs