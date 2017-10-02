Free rides to St. James Court Art Show

TARC ZeroBus (Photo: WHAS11)

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- TARC is offering free shuttle service between downtown Louisville and the St. James Court Art Show on the all-electric ZeroBuses.

“Louisville is among the first wave of cities in the country to have modern, all-electric buses with zero emissions,” said TARC Executive Director J. Barry Barker. “We encourage everyone to avoid parking hassles, hop on a ZeroBus downtown, and enjoy the short trip to the art show.”

Below are options for riding ZeroBus to the show, which runs from Fri., Oct. 6 – Sun., Oct. 8:

• TARC’s Fourth Street ZeroBus circulator route is being extended with a stop close to the art show and with service added on Sunday when it does not usually operate. During show hours all three days, the route will operate between the Galt House and a stop at Second and Hill Streets, two blocks from the art show. Buses will arrive at all stops every 20-30 minutes. The trips to the art show begin from the Galt House at 9:15 a.m. on Friday and 9:35 a.m. on the weekend. The last return trip from Second and Hill is 5:45 p.m. on Friday, 5:55 p.m. on Saturday and 5 p.m. on Sunday.

• TARC is again offering a special ZeroBus - St. James route from the PARC garage next to the Brown Hotel at Third Street and Broadway with parking available for $6 a carload. ZeroBuses will leave the TARC stop on Third Street near the PARC garage entrance every 10-15 minutes starting at 9:30 a.m. daily for the art show. The art show stop is at Second and Hill. From Second and Hill, the last bus departing for the PARC parking garage is at 6:15 p.m. on Friday, 6:20 p.m. on Saturday and 5:10 p.m. on Sunday. Buses will pick up and drop off passengers at any stop along the special route.

For TARC route detours and real-time information, St. James Court Art Show visitors are encouraged to download the free Transit app available on Android and Apple devices.

© 2017 WHAS-TV