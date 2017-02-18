Free overdose prevention training being offered

Narcan training for Louisville residents (Photo: WHAS11)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- A free overdose prevention training will be held this month following a spike in overdoses in Louisville.

The Kentucky Harm Reduction Coalition is offering the session and free Narcan kits at the Louisville Department of Public Health and Wellness.



First responders use Narcan to counter the effects of an opioid overdose but you don't have to be a first responder to use it.



The sessions are meant for current addicts and their families.



The training session will be held at the health department from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on February 24.

