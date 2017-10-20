LOUISVILLE (WHAS) -- While cleaning up your yard can be a hassle, getting rid of the mess doesn't have to be.

You can dispose of your leaves for free starting November 7.

Louisvile Metro Public Works will offer three free leaf drop off sites from November 7 until December 2.

Those three locations are on Lower River Road, Hubbards Lane, and Meriwether Avenue. They will be open Tuesday through Saturday.

You can only dispose of loose leaves at these sites. Containers used to bring the leaves will not be taken.

