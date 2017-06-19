Free Krispy Kreme coffee for teachers

(Photo: Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images, 2004 Getty Images)

Krispy Kreme wants to make teachers' summer breaks even better.

The popular doughnut chain is giving out free coffee to teachers for the next two months.

Teachers can get a free cup through the end of July with their purchase. All they have to do is show their school ID and mention the offer to receive a free cup of Joe.

#WednesdayWisdom: Let's thank teachers all summer: FREE coffee w/ purchase & school ID 🙌 at participating US shops https://t.co/nyziC9Ap5u pic.twitter.com/063DGz4Exs — krispykreme (@krispykreme) June 15, 2017

© 2017 KXTV-TV