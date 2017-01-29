Frazier Museum to undergo $2 million expansion

Frazier History Museum stills (Photo: WHAS 11)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- A $2 million expansion and improvement project will soon get underway at the Frazier History Museum on West Main Street.

The plans call for two new entrances to the museum to allow the museum room to grow in the future.



The plans also call for the creation of a small, park-like courtyard between two existing Frazier buildings and a rooftop deck for outdoor seating and dining.



The work on the improvements is expected to start later this year and should be completed by the end of 2018.



(© 2017 WHAS)