Fraud case involving fugitive lawyer could cost 2,000 disability benefits

Fugitive lawyer Eric Conn is taken into custody by FBI agents on the tarmac at Blue Grass Airport in Lexington, Ky. A federal judge has ruled on Dec. 28 that Conn must forfeit property put up for bond. (AP Photo/Matt Goins, File)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Nearly 2,000 more Kentuckians could lose their disability benefits because of the ongoing fraud investigation involving Eric Conn.

According to the Social Security Administration, those who received disability benefits represented by Conn will have to defend their statuses in court.

Conn fled the country last year before he was supposed to be sentenced.

He was captured in Honduras and extradited back to Kentucky where he now faces more charges.

Disability payments will continue throughout the redetermination process.

© 2018 WHAS-TV