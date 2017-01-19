Fraternity brother reflects on time with Vice President-elect Pence

LAS VEGAS, NV - APRIL 25: Indiana Gov. Mike Pence speaks during the Republican Jewish Coalition spring leadership meeting at The Venetian Las Vegas on April 25, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) (Photo: Ethan Miller, Custom)

HANOVER, Ind. (WHAS11) -- He may be a heartbeat away from the presidency now, but Mike Pence got his start right here in Kentuckiana.

The Vice President-elect went to tiny Hanover College in Indiana, and still has ties to this area.

It's been a big year for Hanover College alumni as Woody Harrelson was cast in Star Wars, Eric Holcomb became Indiana Governor and, of course, Mike Pence is less than 24 hours away from being Vice President.

However, Hanover professor Daniel Murphy knew them all back when.

It's the oldest liberal arts college in Indiana, but at 1100 students Dr. Daniel Murphy admits his alma mater is often overlooked.



"Absolutely a hidden gem,” said Dr. Murphy.



However, Murphy says a fellow student from the class of 81 has put the school in the national spotlight.



"Mike Pence was a fun guy,” said Murphy. “Very personable, popular. He knew everybody, and everybody knew him.”



Pence and Murphy were fraternity brothers from the same pledge class who lived next to each other for three years so he knows a few secrets.



"One thing I'm not sure a lot of people know is that he was very gifted cartoonist,” said Murphy.



While Pence may appear in a few political cartoons, these days Murphy says all jokes aside the Vice President-elect's talents were obvious even at a young age.



"From the get go everybody knew he was a leader,” said Murphy. “He was elected President of our fraternity our sophomore year. To say that definitively he might be a heartbeat away from the Presidency, no, but I knew he was going to make his mark on the world."



The next four years may define what that impact might be, but Murphy says one thing will always remain certain.



"Mike really is the person that you see,” said Murphy. “He really is a solid, humble, intelligent, and faith based person. He is a Hoosier."

It is worth noting that Pence won't be the first Hanover alumni to become Vice President.

That distinction goes to Thomas Hendricks who served as Grover Cleveland's 1st Vice President.

