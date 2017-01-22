Frankfort woman dies after Thursday crash near downtown

Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – The coroner has identified a woman who died following a Thursday crash near downtown Louisville.

Elaine Hudson, 36, was not wearing a seatbelt when her vehicle struck a concrete barrier at the eastbound ramp of Interstate 64 going onto Interstate 65.

Hudson was ejected from the vehicle and suffered blunt impact injuries. She died just after 2 p.m. on Saturday.

LMPD says the investigation into the crash is ongoing.

