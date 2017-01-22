Frankfort woman dies after Thursday crash near downtown

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – The coroner has identified a woman who died following a Thursday crash near downtown Louisville.
Elaine Hudson, 36, was not wearing a seatbelt when her vehicle struck a concrete barrier at the eastbound ramp of Interstate 64 going onto Interstate 65.
Hudson was ejected from the vehicle and suffered blunt impact injuries. She died just after 2 p.m. on Saturday.
LMPD says the investigation into the crash is ongoing.
(© 2017 WHAS)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs