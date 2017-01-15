Frankfort resident publishes Spanish-language magazine

(Photo: El Kentubano)

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - A Frankfort resident is connecting Cuban natives to their new Kentucky home through a Spanish-language magazine he puts together from a basement office at his home.



The Lexington Herald-Leader reports Luis David Fuentes owns and edits El Kentubano, which is distributed free to the public.



The magazine that debuted in 2009 has 64 pages and a print run of 10,000 copies.



The magazine includes articles about art, entertainment, health, history, real estate and sports. Fuentes says he hopes the magazine gives Cuba transplants "a smoother transition to a new society."



Educated in Cuba, Fuentes and his Cuban-born wife came to Kentucky in 2000.



He's worked for 11 years for the state Division of Air Quality as an environmental engineer. He also owns a Lexington restaurant.

