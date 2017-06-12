Frankfort Police Department investigating after female, toddler found dead

groovy_investigation_generic_graphic.jpg (Photo: WHAS)

FRANKLIN CO., Ky. (WHAS11) – The Frankfort Police Department is investigating after two people were found dead on Sunday in a residence in Frankfort, Ky.

One person, 26-year-old Kristen Dean, a Richmond, Ky. resident, was pronounced dead on Sunday, June 11, at 9:15 p.m., police said. A 2-year-old, identified as Jaxton Dean, was transported to Frankfort Regional Medical Center from the scene and was later pronounced dead at 9:20 p.m. at the hospital, police said.

Autopsies were scheduled for Monday Morning.

The Franklin County Coroner’s Office is investigating this, along with police.

