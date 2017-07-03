WHAS
Close
Weather Alert 6 weather alerts
Close

Fourth of July freebies

WHAS 12:44 PM. EDT July 03, 2017

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – The following are deals you can get around town during the Fourth of July.

DICKEY'S BBQ - 10% off 4th of July catering


HARDEE'S - A classic American favorite: 99 cent small strawberry lemonade


JOE'S CRAB SHACK - 15% off party-sized portions


KRISPY KREME - Freedom Ring doughnuts available: red, white and blue sprinkled and striped

WHICH WICH -  look for the special blue Sharpie markers alongside the regular red ones in their stores. Use them to create your own red, white, and blue artwork on your bag. The flagged bags will be displayed in the store before being collected, filled with treats, and sent to our friends in uniform.

 

© 2017 WHAS-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories