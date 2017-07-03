Fourth of July freebies

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – The following are deals you can get around town during the Fourth of July.
DICKEY'S BBQ - 10% off 4th of July catering
HARDEE'S - A classic American favorite: 99 cent small strawberry lemonade
JOE'S CRAB SHACK - 15% off party-sized portions
KRISPY KREME - Freedom Ring doughnuts available: red, white and blue sprinkled and striped
WHICH WICH - look for the special blue Sharpie markers alongside the regular red ones in their stores. Use them to create your own red, white, and blue artwork on your bag. The flagged bags will be displayed in the store before being collected, filled with treats, and sent to our friends in uniform.
