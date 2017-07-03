Fourth of July freebies

American Flag (Photo: eabff, Getty ThinkStock, Custom)

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – The following are deals you can get around town during the Fourth of July.

DICKEY'S BBQ - 10% off 4th of July catering



HARDEE'S - A classic American favorite: 99 cent small strawberry lemonade



JOE'S CRAB SHACK - 15% off party-sized portions



KRISPY KREME - Freedom Ring doughnuts available: red, white and blue sprinkled and striped

WHICH WICH - look for the special blue Sharpie markers alongside the regular red ones in their stores. Use them to create your own red, white, and blue artwork on your bag. The flagged bags will be displayed in the store before being collected, filled with treats, and sent to our friends in uniform.

