LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- One year after a string of violence in Smoketown, residents are working to move forward and bring peace to their neighborhood. Four young people were killed in three separate shootings over just three days.

"It’s been very hard, as soon as August first hit it’s been very, very hard,” Lisa New, one victim’s mother, said.

The month of August is a reminder of the most painful loss of this mother's life.

"It’s hard to deal with losing a son,” New said.

Jordan New was shot and killed while sitting on his front porch on Camp Street in August of 2016. It happened at the home he shared with his mother, brother and younger sister.

Lisa New said, "It was the worst day of my life. I’ll never forget.”

His mother said she got the call from one of Jordan's friends.

“I was driving. I called 911 and was racing home,” she explained.

She said to this day, she never got the closure she needed.

"I never got time to go up and be with him. Nor could I make it to the hospital because they took me down for questioning. I just never got that time,” Lisa New said.

Hours later, 14-year-old Troyvonte Hurt was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting at the corner of Clay and Jacob.

The next day two more young people were killed. Cameron Pugh and Larry Brewer were gunned down on Hancock.

The violence happened within the bordering neighborhoods of Smoketown and Shelby Park, within a three-day period.

Pastor Bruce Williams with Bates Memorial Church remembers that week as tragic, but he said the community has come a long way.

"There is a greater sense of community if you’re in the community or work in the community you can see a sense and feel that there's a greater sense of camaraderie and a greater sense recognizing a number of things that have taken place that are positive and a greater sense of collaboration and cooperation of the communities that are there,” Williams said.

While Pastor Williams finds comfort in the community's progress. The victims' families say they are still working to heal.



“He was a good kid. Jordan was a good kid,” Lisa New said.

Now, she finds comfort at his gravesite.



"It’s relieving to know that he's with me,” she said.

Jordan New’s case is still unsolved. If you have any information about the incident call 574-LMPD.

