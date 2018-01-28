Four domestic violence-related cases headed to court Monday

File photo (Photo: Getty ThinkStock, Custom)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Seven of the 10 homicides in Louisville so far in 2018 have been tied to domestic violence.



There has been an arrest in each of those cases and Monday, all four cases are expected to go before a judge.



Christopher Olivo is charged with three counts of murder and tampering with evidence.



He’s scheduled to be arraigned on the triple murder indictment, however, it's unlikely he'll be there in person.

Christopher Olivo, 46, faces three counts of murder and a charge of tampering with physical evidence.





That's because he's still sitting in a Florida jail.



Metro Police say Olivo killed his child's mother, Geneva Miles, her brother Mike and Mike's wife Catherine on Jan. 11.



The three bodies were found the next day in a home in PRP along with two young children that were unharmed.



Olivo was captured in Florida after fleeing Kentucky with his two-year-old daughter.



He has an extradition hearing in Florida scheduled for next week.

Twenty-three-year-old Aaron Hernandez is accused of killing David Kandelaki and Joshua Rice near Bowman field two weeks ago.



Hernandez was arrested last weekend just east of Austin, Texas.

Police found Rice and Kandelaki shot and killed inside an apartment on Abigail Drive.



Investigators say Hernandez and Rice were once involved in a romantic relationship.



Hernandez faces charges for murder, domestic violence murder, burglary, and tampering with evidence.

Fifty-six-year-old Brenda Porter faces murder charges after police say she killed her boyfriend and then wrapped his body in a tarp.

David Burch was found dead in their backyard near Assumption High School.



Porter faces charges for murder, domestic violence, and abuse of a corpse. She’s been out of jail on home incarceration awaiting her court appearance.



Also expected in court, Michael Hamblen, charged with the Jan. 6 murder of Jasmine Newsome in the Park Hill neighborhood.

According to police, Hamblen says he shot and killed Newsome after a fight over scrambled eggs.

