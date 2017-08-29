Founder of DePaul School in Louisville passes away

Sister Anne Rita with former Louisville Mayor Jerry Abramson.

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- The founder of the DePaul School in Louisville has passed away.

Sister Anne Rita had just turned 90-years-old. She had appeared on Great Day Live to celebrate the milestone.

She founded the DePaul School in 1970, it was her passion to teach bright students with learning differences.

She would often say, it's not a learning disability, it's a teaching disability.

The DePaul School says they will pledge to continue honoring her charge of keeping the child at the center of every action, each day.

