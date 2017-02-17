Foster care panels need volunteers in 37 Kentucky counties

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Training sessions start soon for Citizen Foster Care Review Board members, and volunteers are needed in 37 Kentucky counties.



The Administrative Office of the Courts said in a news release that volunteers are needed to review cases of children placed in care because of dependency, neglect or abuse. The panels work to ensure the children are placed in safe, permanent homes as quickly as possible.



Counties where volunteers are needed are Barren, Boyle, Bracken, Butler, Christian, Clay, Crittenden, Edmonson, Fayette, Floyd, Grayson, Hancock, Hardin, Hart, Jefferson, Knott, Laurel, Lawrence, Lincoln, Livingston, Logan, Lyon, Magoffin, Mason, Monroe, Muhlenberg, Oldham, Perry, Powell, Russell, Simpson, Taylor, Todd, Trigg, Trimble, Warren and Wayne. Volunteers are not required to live in these counties.



For more information, visit the Citizen Foster Care Review Boards website at http://courts.ky.gov/courtprograms/cfcrb/Pages/default.aspx .





