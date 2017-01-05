Fort Campbell soldiers returning from Iraq deployment

FORT KNOX, KY - FEBRUARY 27: An American flag flies from the rucksack of soldier with the U.S. Army's 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, outside a homecoming ceremony in the Natcher Physical Fitness Center on Fort Knox on Thursday, February 27, 2014 in Fort Knox, Ky. About 100 soldiers returned to Fort Knox after a nine-month combat deployment conducting village stability operations and working alongside Afghan military and police forces. (Photo by Luke Sharrett/Getty Images) (Photo: Luke Sharrett, Getty Images)

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. (AP) - Fort Campbell says soldiers from the 101s Airborne Division are expected to return to the post Thursday night.

The soldiers are from the 2nd Brigade Combat Team and have been deployed to Iraq and other areas in Southwest Asia for nine months.

The unit conducted precision surface-to-surface fires; trained, equipped and advised Iraqi security forces; supported intelligence and logistical operations; and provided base security.

A welcome-home ceremony is planned at the Army post located on the Kentucky-Tennessee state line.