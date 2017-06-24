Former UofL stars, law enforcement raise money to benefit fallen officer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Former stars from Louisville basketball and football teamed up with law enforcement and city leaders Saturday to honor a fallen officer who passed away in the line of duty.

Legendary UofL Coach Denny Crum led the charity basketball game at Ballard High School featuring stars like Peyton Siva, Chane Behanan and Montrezl Harrell.

All of them donated time to show support and raise money for Officer Nick Rodman's family. Officer Rodman was a huge UofL fan.

Organizers charged $10 at the door which all of the proceeds will go to the family.

Donations still can be made at the Metro Police Credit Union.

