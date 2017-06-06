WHAS
Former UofL players, LMPD team up for Officer Rodman benefit

WHAS11 Staff , WHAS 12:09 PM. EDT June 06, 2017

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – On Saturday, June 24, the Russ Smith Foundation and TBM will host an event at Ballard High School to benefit the family of Officer Nick Rodman who died in the line of duty.

For UofL basketball and football players, LMPD officers, and other local figures will compete in a basketball game. All of the proceeds will go to the Rodman family.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the game begins at 6:30 p.m. A $10 donation will give you admission to the event.

